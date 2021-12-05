Wee Smoky, a new Scotch whisky from Glasgow, is described as “fun and high energy.”

Rory Gammell, the founder of Wee Smoky, and Barrington Reeves, the creative director, have teamed up to create the new whisky, which aims to change the perception of whisky as “inaccessible and elitist.”

Rory Gammell, the founder of Wee Smoky, teamed up with renowned creative director Barrington Reeves to create the first “culturally relevant” Scotch whisky brand.

The second batch of Wee Smoky single grain scotch whisky is limited to only 5,000 bottles, after the first batch sold out in just four days.

Multi-award winner Barrington has worked with brands like Nike, Red Bull, and VandA as the founder of Too Gallus, one of the UK’s most exciting creative agencies.

“Many brands have postured to try and be different, but nobody has truly disrupted whisky – it’s still inaccessible and elitist,” said Barrington, who is based in Glasgow.

“I want to help make whisky, like vodka and rum, the drink of choice at the club.”

We’ll do so by making it truly inclusive, enjoyable, and high-energy.

“Wee Smoky has the potential to be a global whisky brand for creators; nobody else is doing it.”

“I adore Scotland, but it’s often portrayed in a twee light.

If Scotland is to be recognized as a cultural force, we must overcome the outdated and unhelpful stereotypes that are perpetuated by whisky.

“Traditional ‘Scottishness’ doesn’t resonate with the true change-makers in Scottish society – but whisky insists on sticking to it.”

“I’m not a whisky drinker because I’ve never felt a connection to it.”

I’ve always had the impression that there was never a brand that was interested in attracting people like me.

Whisky companies try to be diverse, but I don’t believe that including a black person in your advertising campaign is enough to be truthful.

Wee Smoky has the potential to be culturally relevant in a way that no other Scottish whisky does.

“Not only does Wee Smoky break down barriers, but he also tastes great.

It has received numerous accolades and was described as “brimming with delicate, smoky sweetness and a rather pleasant soft fruit finish” by judges at this year’s International Wine and Spirits Competition.

“Now that cocktail bars are reopening and our second batch is ready, we are finally ready,” said Rory Gammell, the company’s founder.

