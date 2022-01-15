‘Weed nuns’ applaud a study that claims cannabis can help fight cancer, claiming that science is finally catching up with ancient wisdom.

THE Sisters of the Valley, a self-described “weed nuns,” are celebrating the results of a new study that suggests cannabis may help prevent Covid-19 infections.

Sister Kate, the founder of the non-religious radical feminist sect, told The Sun that she was pleased with the findings of the study, which suggested that science is finally “catching up” to age-old teachings.

Sister Kate stated in a written statement, “We are naturally pleased that science is catching up to ancient wisdom.”

“It’s fantastic progress to have the scientific community say, ‘We’ve already determined that there are compounds in hemp that can prevent infection,’ so we can focus on dosage now.”

“That’s a step forward,” she added.

“It appears that Covid has aided in the resolution of the controversy.”

The Sister of the Valley, based in Merced County, Northern California, grows and harvests their own cannabis plants in order to create holistic medicinal products.

Sister Kate’s comments follow a study published earlier this week in the Journal of Natural Products by scientists from Oregon State University (OSU).

The peer-reviewed study discovered that two cannabis acidic compounds found in hemp can prevent Covid-19 infection by preventing it from entering human cells.

Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) are two compounds that can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to reports.

Because the compounds bind to the spike protein, they prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection, opening up new avenues for disease prevention and treatment.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts,” Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, said in a statement.

“Unlike THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, they are not controlled substances and have a favorable human safety profile.”

CBDA and CBGA, according to Van Breemen, were effective in blocking other coronavirus strains, including the Delta variant and highly-contagiosus Omicron, in addition to the alpha and beta variants of Covid.

“Our research found that the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B1.351, which was first detected in South Africa,” van Breemen said.

CBGA and CBDA bind to the same part of the virus that coronavirus vaccines and antibody treatments target.

SARS-CoV-2 also has three more structural proteins and 16 non-structural proteins, according to van Breemen, which could be potential targets…

