Week 11 of Strictly Come Dancing recap: AJ makes a blunder and John drops Johannes.

Week 11 of Strictly Come Dancing recap: AJ makes a mistake and John drops Johannes.

John and AJ were working so hard to achieve next-level dance success that they overshot and ended up in a semi-heap.

Any hopes of a relaxing evening with a glass of wine and some sparkly dancing were dashed tonight, as all of the couples (including Dan and Nadiya) went all out to make the semi-finals next week.

As a result of these blunders, two dancers ended up spray-tanned roadkill on the gleaming floor.

“The Curse of the Salsa” isn’t a thing yet, but I believe it will become one after tonight.

John and AJ worked so hard to achieve next-level dance success that they overshot and ended up in a semi-heap.

The aforementioned baker has ditched the bleach and is dancing confidently to “We Are Family” in Salsa.

While the routine was full of the energy and buttock action we’ve come to expect from John, he seemed to ignore the judges’ advice about putting his weight forward.

Even when he’s “going for it,” his delivery has a slight laid-back quality to it.

They did some impressive lifts, but the finale (pardon the pun) went down like a gingerbread rocking horse in a hurricane.

“I gave him the wrong hand,” Johannes wailed, pleading with his partner not to bear the brunt of the blame.

Everyone cared about them, but their grades ranged from a “7” (guess who) to a sympathetic “9” from Anton, who despises the Salsa.

Rhys and Nancy’s Argentine Tango to “In the Air Tonight” tore through the dancefloor like a thrashing black basilisk.

They were, however, incredible. (Is that a word?)

Despite the audible reminder of Phil Collins, they enthralled the audience with a truckload of the best ganchos, which Craig described as “hard, sharp, and fast.”

Rhys’ dedication was unwavering, and his shaping was flawless.

Motsi’s remark about them moving as one through moments of energy and then stillness, like conjoined twins, was brilliant.

So far, Argentine has been my favorite character in the series.

Give me ganchos and I’ll be happy.

Because you-know-who hasn’t removed his “10” paddle from the locked, lead-lined box under his chair, they got the now-customary 39.

This is the same guy from last week’s dance-off.

It was ideal in my opinion.

Rose is up next.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Strictly Come Dancing week 11 recap: Everything goes a bit wrong as AJ slips up and John drops Johannes