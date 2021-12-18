Week 12 of Strictly Come Dancing recap: AJ and Kai enchant the audience, but the rest of the top four are all deserving.

Because it wouldn’t be Strictly if there wasn’t a shocking twist to gasp about at the last minute, I predict a surprise elimination.

The semi-final’s almost physical release is one of my favorites.

Craig finally deploys his ten paddle after 12 weeks of winding us all up like clockwork toys.

I was getting a headache from the lack of it.

Four couples, two dances each, and a field that was so perfect that I almost wished for a sacrificial Dan so that all four couples could advance to the final.

Whoever takes a break this weekend didn’t earn it.

Let’s start with Rhys and Nancy, because the producers clearly listened to the bookies and decided to open the show with him, knowing he was the most likely to leave.

It’s absurd to dismiss him as a no-hoper when he’s so gifted.

We are, however, in this position.

Who would want to be in this field, which is only slightly less welcoming than the one Cary Grant encountered in North By Northwest?

And, like a man being chased by a biplane, Rhys sped past both of his dancers.

Despite the unnecessary CGI hall of mirrors, their tango to Queen’s “One Vision” was successful – I find myself wishing these special effects were gone most of the time.

He finally found his poise in hold, earning unanimous nines from the judges.

Nancy’s Samba choreography was more difficult than solving quadratic equations.

I’m not sure how any of those steps got in, let alone in a week when Rhys was also learning a new dance.

He fought and focused his strength, and he dropped voltas in slow motion like a pro.

But will it be enough to persuade tens of thousands of Caligulas to call in?

With their old Hollywood Quickstep to that pacy jazz number with drums that should be called something like “The Speakeasy,” but probably isn’t, AJ and Kai completely enchanted the room.

She went all Ginger, gliding around the room and catching the follow spots with her white sequins.

What a fantastic opportunity.

Even Craig couldn’t keep an OMG from escaping his lips, followed by a 10 paddle.

Shirley described it as “strictly magical.”

I completely agree.

Their Rumba (no dry-humping) was very sweet and Anton-friendly.

She’s the one.

