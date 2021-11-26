Weekend gardening projects include pruning shrubs and caring for roses.

Trim back shrubs and take care of roses this weekend in the garden.

Allowing frost to enhance the flavor of winter vegetables is also a good idea.

Now is the time for winter vegetables to reach their peak flavor.

After the leaves have fallen, it is much easier to prune shrubs and roses.

Next year, use new shrubs for indoor flowers and complete bulb planting as soon as possible.

Frosts improve the flavor of Brussels sprouts, swedes, and parsnips by causing the plants to prepare for spring by mobilizing their starch reserves and converting them into more flavorful sugars.

Winter crops should be consumed as soon as possible after the New Year, when sugar levels begin to drop as flowering stems emerge.

Supplies for late-winter supermarkets are frequently imported from Scotland and northern regions, where spring arrives several weeks later than in the south.

The flavor and texture of leeks and savoys last the longest.

After the leaves have fallen, prune back overgrown deciduous shrubs and climbers.

After winter pruning, many plants regrow quickly in the spring.

Cut them to a height of 20cm from the ground.

Thin the vigorous growth that results in the summer to keep it in shape.

Pruning shrubs with a low tolerance for pruning

Start by removing dead or damaged shoots and shortening a third of the oldest stems to a side shoot the first winter, then shorten the remaining shoots over the next two years if you are unsure of their tolerance.

Although it is best to prune roses just before they begin to grow in the spring, some shortening now prevents wind-rock in exposed gardens.

Leave flowering or hip-bearing shoots alone.

Hardwood cuttings of species roses, in particular, are worth experimenting with right now, but other roses are more difficult to work with.

Continue to plant roses in areas where the soil is still workable.

When planting a new rose after a previous rose, it is best to replace the soil because they rarely thrive in the original soil.

Buying hydrangeas, lilacs (inset right), brooms, roses, and houseplant azaleas now allows you to decorate your home with them.

Use a lightweight peat-free potting compost to pot them in decorative pots.

Fill the pots with water and set them in a sheltered spot outside against the house wall, or bury them in a spare border.

Bring them in to window sills, conservatories, or even unheated porches as they begin to flower next year to get flowers a few weeks before they would flower outdoors.

Plant outside once the flowers have faded.

Bulbs that haven’t been planted are still alive.

Any rotten or moldy bulbs should be discarded, and the remaining bulbs should be planted as soon as possible.

