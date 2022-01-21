Weekend gardening jobs: Splurge on a rare houseplant, but watch out for sciarid flies.

Some flowers are blooming earlier than usual this year due to the mild winter.

It’s a plus if you can get flowers early.

Evergreen shrubs, which are useful outside, also make good cut foliage indoors.

Splurge on a show-stopping houseplant, but watch out for sciarid flies.

Snails are generally unwelcome, but Roman snails may be an exception.

Some flowers are blooming earlier than usual after a mild winter.

This is an added benefit that will not harm the plants.

Plant development will vary depending on the year’s winter temperatures.

Colder weather now, on the other hand, would delay flowering until a more “normal” time, which could benefit fruit trees: pears and plums that flower in February are more susceptible to frost damage than those that flower later.

Other valuable shrubs for cut foliage include pittosporum, which comes in a variety of variegated and colored foliage, and myrtle, which has neat glossy green leaves. Holly and ivy are done for another year, but other valuable shrubs for cut foliage include pittosporum, which comes in a variety of variegated and colored foliage.

If cut back every spring, Eucalyptus gunnii, a hardy tree for sheltered gardens, produces masses of silvery leaves.

Choose spiky textures if you want spiky textures.

When placed on window sills, large house plants provide privacy, fill empty corners, and add life to a drab season.

Pachira aquatica is an evergreen that grows to about 1.5m in bright indirect light and is frequently sold with several stems plaited together.

In bright but not scorching light, Chamaedorea seifrizii, a multi-stemmed palm, reaches a height of about 1.5 meters.

Monstera deliciosa (right), a climber, grows quickly in bright light, reaching heights of more than 2m if allowed, but is pruned well.

Another substantial climber, Philodendron scandens, tolerates some shade.

When you see sciarid flies or fungus gnats near your houseplants, it’s usually because the potting compost is too wet and the flies’ larvae are thriving.

Seedlings and cuttings may be harmed, but houseplants are unaffected.

It may be beneficial to keep the root zone less moist.

The potting compost for houseplants is designed to keep these flies at bay.

Yellow sticky traps can also help to reduce population.

Biological controls, such as indoor nematodes or predatory mites in conservatories, can also be used.

Snails from southern Europe are believed to have been introduced by the Romans as a food source.

They are rare in the UK, occurring mostly in the south and central parts of the country, where the soil is rich in lime.

Killing, injuring, or handling wild Roman snails is prohibited.

People who work in the garden.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Gardening jobs for the weekend: Splash out on specimen houseplant but beware sciarid flies