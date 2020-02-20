Weeklong parliamentary election campaign ends in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — As the weeklong parliamentary election campaign was ended on Thursday in Iran, people are set to vote for the candidates on Friday.

Iran’s parliamentary elections and the midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts, a body whose members designate the country’s leader, are to be held simultaneously on Friday.

Campaigns officially started last Thursday and the candidates had one week to compete for people’s support.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Wednesday that a total of 55,000 polling stations and over 200 constituencies have been prepared across the country’s 31 provinces for people to cast their votes, Press TV reported.

He said that his ministry is fully prepared to hold the elections, which he described as “a manifestation of people’s participation in the country’s destiny.”

Iranian people will go to the ballot boxes on Friday to elect the lawmakers for 290-seat parliament.

Nearly 58 million Iranians are eligible to participate in the parliamentary elections on Feb. 21, Jamal Orf, head of the country’s election headquarters, said on Wednesday.

Out of the total 58 million, 2.9 million are potential first-time voters. The eligible age in Iran to vote is 18.

Iranian senior officials have urged the Iranians to actively participate in the upcoming election to “disappoint” the United States.