Weekly jobless claims in U.S. rocket above 1.1 mln amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) — More than 1.1 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week after two weeks of declines, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

“In the week ending August 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,106,000,” the Labor Department said in a news release. The figure brought new weekly claims back above the 1 million mark after they fell below that line in the previous week to Aug. 8.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving unemployment aid dropped last week from 15.5 million to 14.8 million, the government said.

Since Congress has been unable to agree on a new stimulus deal so far, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to boost jobless benefits by 300 U.S. dollars per week by diverting disaster relief fund from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The United States has reported more than 5.5 million COVID-19 cases, far more than any other country. Enditem