Weekly snapshot of China’s local business news

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) — The following are highlights of China’s local business news from the past week.

IKEA

Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA announced the opening of its flagship store on Alibaba’s online marketplace Tmall as a major step to boost e-commerce sales.

It is IKEA’s first-ever online official flagship store on a third-party platform.

PINDUODUO

China’s fast-growing online group discounter Pinduoduo Inc. unveiled its unaudited 2019 financial results, posting a robust growth in total revenue amounting to 30.14 billion yuan (about 4.34 billion U.S. dollars), up 130 percent year on year.

Its gross merchandise volume in the 12-month period that ended Dec. 31 was 1.01 trillion yuan, representing an annual increase of 113 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2019, it saw a narrower operating loss of 2.14 billion yuan.

CHANGAN AUTO

Chinese carmaker Changan Auto has started mass production of its level 3 autonomous driving car model “UNI-T.”

The car model is equipped with a L3 autonomous driving system developed by Changan that can fulfill three 360-degree situational awareness outside the vehicle, with a maximum detection distance of more than 200 meters and ten-centimeter measurement accuracy.

SAMSUNG

The first part of the second phase of Samsung’s memory chip facility in the northwestern Chinese city of Xi’an has started operation, with new products rolling off the production line on Tuesday.

The first part of the second phase, which involves an investment of 7 billion U.S. dollars, is already capable of mass production and expected to achieve full capacity by August, according to Samsung China Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks announced a plan to build a coffee innovation park in eastern China, the largest manufacturing investment by the world’s leading coffee chain outside the United States.

The innovation park, located in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, will incorporate the entire supply chain, including import and export of coffee beans, roasting, packaging, warehousing, distribution and training.

ALIBABA

Alibaba’s scientific research arm Damo Academy has established the XG Lab to study next-generation network communication technologies.

The new lab, which currently focuses on the collaborative development of 5G technologies and applications, will hammer at the research of video codec technology and network transmission protocols for the 5G era, as well as formulating relevant standards.

Relying on Alibaba’s application ecosystem, the research is expected to be adopted in various scenarios including ultra high definition video, online office, AR/VR, industrial Internet, smart logistics and autonomous driving.