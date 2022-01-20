Weeks after her conviction for sex abuse trauma by a juror, Ghislaine Maxwell files for a RETRIAL.

It has been reported that GHISLAINE Maxwell has filed for a RETRIAL just weeks after she was convicted of sex abuse trauma caused by a juror.

Maxwell’s lawyers have asked for her sex trafficking conviction to be overturned because a juror may have failed to disclose that he had been sexually abused as a child prior to the trial.

Maxwell’s lawyers said in a court filing on Friday that the motion for retrial had been filed under seal, but that Juror No.

According to Mail Online, Scotty David is 50 years old.

“For the reasons stated in the Motion, we request that all submissions pertaining to Juror No.

50 will be kept under seal until the Court makes a decision on the Motion.”

It comes after juror Scotty David, who sat through the three-week trial in New York, revealed during deliberations that he told the jury about his own childhood abuse, potentially influencing the verdict.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of sex trafficking and grooming girls for abuse by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein last month, with the two described as “partners in crime.”

After more than 40 hours of deliberation, the jury of six women and six men found her guilty on five of the six counts, but not guilty of enticing a minor to engage in an illegal sex act.

