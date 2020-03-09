Weightlifting-Asian Championships in Uzbekistan…

March 6 – The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cancelled next month’s Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The April 16-25 event, which was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan but shifted to neighbouring Uzbekistan last month, joins a long list of sporting events hit by the flu-like virus that originated in China late last year.

The tournament schedule on the IWF website https://www.iwf.net/competitions/calendar on Friday listed the meet in the country’s capital Tashkent as cancelled.

More than 98,000 people have been infected by the virus globally and more than 3,300 people have died. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)