Weinstein rape trial continues with five witnesses slated to testify

Harvey Weinstein hired a Mossad-linked security agency to spy on his accusers and offered a $300,000 ‘success fee’ if they prevented damaging articles on his alleged assaults from being published, his rape trial heard today.

The embattled 67-year-old producer smiled as he left court on Thursday where four supporting witnesses testified.

The prosecution said Weinstein hired Black Cube, an intelligence and corporate espionage agency operated by agents who used to work for Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, to spy on his accusers and journalists.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi said Weinstein’s lawyer David Boies signed two contracts, one on July 11, 2017 and another on August 10 that year with the agency.

The movie mogul allegedly sent an email to the director of Black Cube with a list of people to target saying the ‘red flags are the ones of interest’. Rape accuser Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra was on that list.

Four ancillary witnesses were called on Thursday to corroborate Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning’s testimony shared yesterday, where they both accused the movie mogul of assaulting them in the 2000s, and other claims made against the producer.

The witnesses that took the stand Thursday were Weinstein accuser Dawn Dunning’s ex-fiance Lincoln Davies, Boies Schiller lawyer Dev Sen, Cipriani manager Maurizio Ferrigno and film casting director Monika Mikkelsen.

Wulff and Dunning are so-called ‘Molineux’ witnesses who testified about the producer’s ‘prior bad acts’ on Wednesday. But, Weinstein isn’t facing charges in those cases due to the statue of limitations and other legal issues.

Prosecutors are using their testimony to bolster their case against the embattled producer.

The charges Weinstein faces come from the assault allegations of Mimi Haleyi, who accused him of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006 and who testified Monday, and Jessica Mann, who will testify Friday and claims Weinstein raped her in a New York hotel 2013.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims all encounters were consensual.

On Thursday Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi introduced how Weinstein hired Black Cube, an intelligence and corporate espionage agency operated by agents who used to work for Mossad.

Dev Sen, a corporate law partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, a powerhouse New York law company that used to represent Weinstein, confirmed that they signed the contract with Black Cube on July 11, 2017.

Sen said that the contract was signed at the ‘instruction of Mr Weinstein.’

Illuzi asked: ‘Was that contract entered into on July 11, 2017 by Boies Schiller but on behalf of Harvey Weinstein?’

Sen said: ‘Yes.’

Illuzi said that Weinstein sent an email to the director of Black Cube with a list of people to target saying the ‘red flags are the ones of interest’.

The jury was shown that email sent by Weinstein in August 2017 to the director of Black Cube showing that list of dozens of people including Annabella Sciorra, whose name was in red.

During the testimony of Annabella Sciorra last week, the court heard that Weinstein had tried to hire a different private investigation company and sent them the same list.

It contained dozens of people and Sciorra’s name was in red, meaning she was a priority.

Illuzi told the court that the contract between Weinstein and Black Cube stated they would use an investigative journalist to find out who might be talking about him.

Black Cube was promised a ‘success fee’ of $300,000 to ‘prevent articles (about Weinstein) being published’.

The articles in question eventually appeared in the New Yorker, in an expose written by Ronan Farrow, and the New York Times, in a piece written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, in October 2017 and led to Weinstein’s downfall.

In Farrow’s book Catch and Kill he reports being stalked by Black Cube agents.

Accuser Dawn Dunning testified on Wednesday that Weinstein put his hand up her skirt during a business meeting at his New York hotel suite in 2004 and he offered her movie roles in exchange for a threesome, claiming, ‘This is how the industry works!’

Dunning’s fiance at the time, Lincoln Davies, was the first to take the witness stand on Thursday and corroborated her account, saying she came home ‘appalled’ after Weinstein propositioned her.

Davies said that Dunning came home ‘pretty shocked, upset and angry’ and burst into tears after Weinstein propositioned her for a threesome at the Intercontinental Hotel in Manhattan in 2004.

In that meeting the producer wore a bathrobe with nothing underneath and suggested this was how he made Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman stars.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast asked Davies if he recalled a night when Dunning returned from a meeting with Weinstein where he had met her at the hotel room door in a bathrobe.

Davies, a restaurateur who lives in Los Angeles, said he did.

Describing her demeanor, he said: ‘She was pretty shocked, upset, angry. Overall she was appalled I would say. It was an arc of emotions with anger..we spoke about it for half an hour. She ended up crying.’

Dunning has testified that she did not tell Davies or anyone else about the previous incident at a hotel in SoHo when Weinstein allegedly invited her for a business meeting then put his hand up her skirt.

The first time she came forward was last summer when she told the Manhattan District Attorney.

Under cross examination by Damon Cheronis, Davies said that before the meeting at the Intercontinental, Dunning was ‘looking forward’ to seeing Weinstein.

Cheronis asked: ‘She was excited because it was her dream to become an actress?’

Davies said: ‘That’s fair to say’

Cheronis asked: ‘Miss Dunning never told you that a few weeks before that meeting that Mr Weinstein had put his hand up her skirt?’

Davies said: ‘She didn’t tell me that’

Cheronis said: ‘She never told you she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein before she went (to that meeting)’

Davies said: ‘Correct’

Dunning first met Weinstein when she was 24 years old at a Manhattan nightclub called PM in 2004. She told him she was an aspiring actress and gave him her number.

In the spring of 2004 he allegedly put his hand up her skirt and inserted a finger into her vagina in that meeting during a business meeting at a SoHo hotel.

Then a few weeks later Weinstein allegedly propositioned her for sex asking for a threesome with his assistant at the Intercontinental hotel in New York wearing a bathrobe with nothing underneath.

‘There was a coffee table and I noticed three stacks of paper… He cut to the chase and said here’s three contracts for three films. I will sign them today if you have a threesome with me and my assistant,’ Dunning told the jury Wednesday.

When she asked questions thinking he was kidding, he became enraged and roared, ‘You’ll never make it in this business! This is how the industry works! This is how these three actresses got to where they are.’

When asked to name those actresses Dunning said: ‘It was Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and I believe Uma Thurman.’

After Davies took the stand, Cipriani manager Maurizio Ferrigno was called to support Tarale Wulff’s allegation. He claimed he saw Weinstein and Wulff heading up a stairway.

But, he conceded under cross-examination that prosecutors helped jog his memory of the moment.

On Wednesday, Wulff testified that Weinstein masturbated in front of her while she was working as a cocktail waitress at the upscale New York club Cipriani and raped her at his New York City apartment in 2005 after calling her in for an audition.

Maurizio Ferrigno was forced to admit he couldn’t say if he actually saw Weinstein with Tarale Wulff at Cipriani, where Weinstein often went, or if he only remembered when prosecutors told him.

Ferrigno was the manager of the upstairs lounge of the bar in the mid 2000s when Wulff claims the incident happened.

She has testified that Weinstein led her by the hand, up some stairs and to an unused terrace where he masturbated in front of her.

Under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast Ferrigno initially claimed that he saw Wulff on some stairs in the back area with Weinstein.

But under intense cross examination from Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis, Ferrigno couldn’t remember what year it took place, or even what season of the year.

Cheronis said that Ferrigno only began to remember the incident after prosecutors told him about it.

Cheronis said: ‘Are you testifying because you actually remember that or because (prosecutors) told you what Miss Wulff said?’

Ferrigno struggled to answer.

Cheronis asked: ‘Are you testifying because you actually remember seeing Mr. Weinstein going upstairs or are you testifying because Miss Wulff made that claim?’

Ferrigno said: ‘I can’t say yes or no.’

Judge James Burke asked if Cheronis wanted to ask the question again but Cheronis swatted his hand through the air and said: ‘I think he answered it just fine.’

Wulff was an aspiring actress working as a cocktail waitress at the members-only lounge of New York’s upscale club Cipriani’s when she met Weinstein in 2005 and he offered her career help.

Later that night, Weinstein approached her while she was by the bar and he ‘led me by my arm’ through a door to a back area and up some stairs and masturbated in front of her.

On a second occasion she said Weinstein’s assistant called her and asked her to come in for an audition but she was instead whisked off to Weinstein’s New York apartment and allegedly raped.

‘I told him I can’t. He said don’t worry, I’ve had a vasectomy. I just froze,’ she testified Wednesday.

Casting director Monika Mikkelsen was called the stand as well on Thursday.

She was in charge of casting for the Weinstein-produced movie Pulse, which was released in 2006.

Wulff hoped to audition for a role in that movie in the summer of 2005 when Weinstein allegedly raped her.

Mikkelsen said she cast the movie in late 2004 and the start of 2005, well before that alleged rape took place, meaning Weinstein’s invitation to include Wulff in the film was an empty promise.

Mikkelsen said that another actress had already been made an offer a year earlier for the same role Wulff was invited to read for.

Prosecutors said Weinstein dangled a part for Dunning in Pulse, even though his brother Bob Weinstein was actually in charge of production, meaning his offer didn’t actually carry much weight.

On Friday, the second complaining witness in the case, Jessica Mann, will testify.

A third and final Molineux witness is slated to testify on Monday, which will complete the bulk of the prosecution case which begun last week.

Weinstein faces a total of felony counts: Two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape.