Weis goes to federal court in an attempt to get rid of a banned disinfectant spray worth (dollar)650,000.

WILLIAMSPORT — Weis Markets has taken the state Agriculture Department to court in an attempt to get rid of nearly (dollar)650,000 worth of Tatanka disinfectant spray.

The Sunbury-based supermarket chain sued SF Group and Tatanka Trading Co., both of Medford, NJ, in US Middle District Court on Friday for breach of contract.

In the complaint, Tatanka is listed as the spray’s manufacturer and marketer, and SF Group is listed as the importer and distributor.

Weis accuses them of ignoring product safety regulations in order to “make a quick profit” by importing cleaning supplies and disinfectants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Dec.

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and the Pennsylvania Pesticide Control Act (PPCA) informed Weis that the spray was an illegal unregistered pesticide product.

It told Weis to halt all sales and return or destroy any product in pressurized aerosol containers.

Weis claims it can’t safely or properly dispose of hazardous chemicals without risking liability.

It claims it cannot register the spray because it is neither the manufacturer nor the importer, even if it meets all of the necessary requirements.

Weis claims the defendants have repeatedly refused to take possession or responsibility for the 17,725 cases of spray it has on hand for which it paid (dollar)649,415 in inventory.

It has requested that Judge Matthew E Brann issue a preliminary injunction requiring them to take possession of the property right away.

Weis claims it has suffered significant harm as a result of its inability to sell the spray for which it placed nine orders totaling 24,192 cases in the fall of 2020 for a total cost of (dollar)897,710.

Weis attempted to cancel the remaining purchase orders after four were delivered in February, but SF Group allegedly threatened legal action.

In addition, 28 of 50 paper towel purchase orders were canceled by the supermarket chain.

According to a court document, the total cost of the canceled spay and towel orders was (dollar)864,335.

The parties came to an agreement in which Weis paid SF Group (dollar)847,048 and took possession of the spray that had been ordered.

