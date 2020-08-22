‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman’s Reaction To Nephew’s Death Resurfaces After Arrest

Following “Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s” star James Timothy “Tim” Norman’s arrest in connection with the murder of his nephew, videos of his reaction to the 18-year-old’s death in 2016 have resurfaced.

In one clip from Season 4 of the OWN reality series, Norman and his mother, Robbie, visited the St. Louis neighborhood where his nephew, Andre Montgomery, had been fatally shot in March 2016.

“Since Andre’s passing I haven’t gone through this part of the city,” Norman said on the “Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s” episode that aired December 2016. “Really, I’ve been avoiding it.”

A clip from a 2018 episode shows Norman sitting with his mother as she talks about her grandson’s killer.

“To pick up a gun is easy,” she said. “But to take someone’s life that you can’t give back — that is devastating.”

On Tuesday, Norman was federally charged in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Montgomery.

A St. Louis record producer-turned-life insurance agent named Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam and an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis have been charged with facilitating the scheme. Yaghnam was a producer of Nelly’s hit 2002 album, “Nellyville.”

Norman and Yaghnam were accused of conspiring to get a fraudulent life insurance policy for the former’s nephew. The two submitted three separate life insurance applications with false statements about Montgomery’s income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background, KMOV4 reported, citing federal agents.

The murder-for-hire charges are the latest chapter in the troubled life of Norman.

At 17, he was arrested for armed robbery and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, Norman’s profile on Oprah.com revealed.

Norman’s trouble with the law continued even after he gained popularity through “Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s.”

In April 2017, Norman was charged with misdemeanor assault after he punched a man in the face named Horace Hodges, who was a chef at Sweetie Pie’s. A year earlier, his mother had sued him for copyright infringement for his operation of three Sweetie Pie’s restaurants.

A friend of the reality show family said Norman’s arrest was a major blow to anyone who loves and knows them.

“That family is part of the St. Louis soul,” James Clark told KMOV4 on Wednesday. “To know the family is to love the family.”

Clark added that Norman was working with young people in St.Louis to reduce violence in the area.

“Tim has been very involved in mentoring young boys,” Clark said. “His life experience took him to the penitentiary, and he was able to change the trajectory of a lot of young boys’ lives by sharing with them his experience.”