Welcome to the “greatest holiday on the internets,” Caturday. What is it, and why is it trending on social media?

Maybe you’ve noticed that “Caturday” is trending on social media, and you’re like the rest of us and have no idea what it is.

It’s no problem.

With this hard news story on what Caturday might be, we’ve got you covered.

And, as it turns out, it’s as simple as it sounds: every month, future crazy cat ladies and fellas flood social media platforms like Twitter with photos of their cats looking all cute, cuddly, and mischievous.

Caturday has also been around for a while, with an entry in Urban Dictionary dating from 2008 describing it as “the greatest holiday on the internets.”

So, perhaps you already knew what Caturday was.

And it just so happens that today, Saturday, January 1st — is one of those days.

The hashtag (hashtag)Caturday is trending on Twitter, and there are cats everywhere. 22 — is apparently a big-time Caturday because the hashtag (hashtag)Caturday is trending there.

So, if you want to go look at some cool and awesome cat photos — why is it that our society enjoys doing this? — today is your lucky day.

And, if you want to get your cat some social media love, see what kind of crazy pose you can catch them in today and snap a picture for the world to see, because there’s bound to be a big audience for it.

Alternatively, you may come to realize that cats are actually frightening creatures who may wish to kill and eat you.

Seriously, according to several studies, the creatures are “neurotic,” “unstable,” and would eat you without hesitation if they were large enough.

It’s a terrifying glimpse into what’s really going on in your furry friend’s mind as it gratefully mauls whatever feathered toy you bought it at the animal store on your last shopping trip.

But, hey, it’s Caturday, so we’ll deal with it later.

Take advantage of the online vacation.