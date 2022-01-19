We’ll be among the first to exit through the Covid exit door, thanks to Boris’s decisions.

Because of Boris’s decisions, we’ll be among the first to leave Covid.

It’s bleakly ironic.

At a time when Britain should be praising itself for leading the world out of the Covid nightmare, the man who deserves the most credit is fighting for his political survival.

Yesterday, almost completely overshadowed by the outrage over Boris Johnson’s partying, marked a watershed moment in our two-year fight against this disaster.

Plan B, which included mandatory masks, vaccine passports, and work-from-home directives, is no longer in effect.

Even self-isolation will be lifted on March 24 or sooner, barring the emergence of a more lethal new variant, as we finally learn to “live with Covid” like we do flu.

We’ll be among the first out the door, stealing a step ahead of all the closed and insolvent economies.

It’s not by chance.

It’s largely due to Boris’s courageous decisions, which were made quickly and in defiance of Labour’s lockdown apologists’ hysterical outrage.

Many thousands of people owe their lives to the PM’s urgency in approving and funding the development and rapid rollout of jabs and boosters, despite the venom directed at him and his mistakes.

Many more owe their livelihoods and jobs to Boris’s massive furlough scheme, as well as his bravery in reopening our economy last July, when clueless opportunists like Keir Starmer branded him “reckless” and “dangerous.”

Despite Sage’s and the Boris-hating BBC’s objections, he kept England open this winter, correctly judging Omicron to be milder.

Prime Minister Starmer would never have launched a barrage of insults.

It would have angered his Brussels acquaintances.

Last summer, he would have kept us under lock and key in the hopes of flattening cases, but this would have resulted in an NHS-devastating eruption when Omicron later emerged.

It’s astonishing, then, that Starmer, judging by his self-satisfied grins and lame, scripted jokes in the Commons, believes that deposing Boris and gaining power are now merely formalities.

How gleefully Labour greeted veteran Tory dissenter David Davis’s call for Boris’s resignation.

How ecstatically they greeted Tory defector Christian Wakeford, a brazen rogue who, after years of abusing Labour, has donned the red rose in fear of losing his razor-thin majority.

The woke, Brexit-blocking, open-borders Europhiles are the ideal home for a man whose beliefs, like theirs, seem to change with the wind.

Boris is in potentially terminal and entirely self-inflicted trouble as a result of the Partygate scandal.

He is banking on the official investigation clearing him next week.

It’s possible that the rebel MPs will wait until then.

In the meantime, No. 10 appears to be paralyzed in the face of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, despite the fact that it requires immediate attention.

That report is overdue.

