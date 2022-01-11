WellSpan will staff York Hospital with full-time police officers.

Beginning next month, police officers will be permanently stationed at locations such as York Hospital, according to WellSpan Health.

Wellspan said it signed a three-year contract with York City Police to pay a sergeant and three officers to focus solely on its York facilities, with an officer on duty at all times.

The president of York Hospital, Victoria Diamond, described it as a “preventative or proactive” measure rather than a reaction to specific incidents.

She did, however, mention a national increase in violent incidents at hospitals, claiming that “this is an attempt to avoid those situations.” She also mentioned an “increase in frustration” related to long emergency room waits, much of which stemmed from Pennsylvania’s months-long surge in COVID-19 cases, but claimed that the waits had not resulted in any violent incidents.

The four “hospital resource officers,” according to York City Police Commissioner Micheal Muldrow, will follow a model similar to that of school police officers across the country.

Officials say WellSpan and York police have been talking about it for about a year.

“By providing an immediate point of contact for anyone at the hospital needing police services, we believe this on-site presence will increase our opportunities to interact and build relationships with York citizens,” Muldrow said.

He also described the contract as an extension of WellSpan’s ongoing partnership with York police to reduce gun violence in the city.

Officers being stationed at the hospital, he claims, will improve access to victims and witnesses.

According to Muldrow, it will make it easier for people who require medical attention to also receive police assistance for other issues.

The four officers will begin their duties on February 1st.

a.

During the evening and early morning hours, a York police officer is already stationed at York Hospital’s emergency department.

Aggressive behavior toward health-care workers, particularly those working in hospitals, has increased dramatically in recent years.

Employees in the health-care industry are now considered to be among the most dangerous private work environments.

It’s blamed on a variety of factors, including a shattered social safety net that can leave people in crisis with no choice but to go to the hospital emergency room, and a lack of mental health care that leads to more people in…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.