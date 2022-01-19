Wendy, the world’s’strongest’ dog, was born with a ‘double muscle’ mutation that gave her a 24-pack and doubled her size.

Wendy, the world’s’strongest’ dog, had a ‘double muscle’ mutation that gave her a 24-pack and doubled her size.

A genetic mutation gave the bulked-up dog, thought to be the world’s “strongest” pup, a bulging 24-pack and muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wendy the whippet, however, was a gentle giant, just like The Terminator’s star.

Wendy was twice the size of her canine companions of the same breed due to a rare genetic mutation.

When she was eight years old, her owner Ingrid Hansen purchased her from a Shawnigan Lake breeder and raised her on a farm in Victoria, Canada, until her death in 2017.

She was 14 years old at the time, but she had an exciting life, traveling to the United States to appear on shows like the Today Show.

Wendy was built similarly to her peers on the inside, but her exterior was nothing short of a work of art.

Wendy, who weighed 27 kilograms, had broad shoulders, a thick neck, and well-defined hind legs.

According to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, whippets with a single defective copy of the myostatin gene gain increased muscle mass, which improves racing performance.

Whippets with two mutated copies of the gene, like Wendy, are “double muscled.”

She weighed about twice as much as an average whippet but was the same height and had the same narrow head.

Wendy’s bulging muscular appearance was compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger of dogs in 2007 and she became an international sensation.

Wendy, Ingrid said at the time, resembled The Terminator Star in appearance but was a gentle giant.

“She has no idea she has a genetic defect,” she told the Daily Mail.

That’s all. She might give you a nasty lick.

“She’s in good health and is content.

That’s the only thing that matters.”

Wendy reveled in the spotlight, appearing on Animal Planet’s Most Outrageous Animals, Weird True and Freaky, and National Geographic Wild, among others.

“Wendy didn’t give a damn if people were filming her,” Ingrid said to the Vancouver Sun.

“She’d do whatever she wanted if she wanted to.”

She would either sit or look away if she didn’t.

She had her own personality and lived by her own set of rules, not those of others.”

Wendy was put to sleep in 2017 after Ingrid, a registered veterinary technician, decided it was time to ensure her quality of life did not deteriorate as she became ill.

Her special companion was losing muscle, refusing to eat, and collapsing in the house as well as when she tried to keep up with other dogs.

Her special pet died, and it was a difficult time for her.

“It’s always difficult to make the decision to let go of a pet, especially one as kind and sweet as Wendy,” she said.

“I was hoping she’d…

