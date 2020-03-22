We’re as lonely as a cloud but the Romance isn’t dead

Mike Faulkner writes on the Romantic poets’ fascination with childhood, while Isabella Stone recalls Wordsworth’s appreciation of the natural world and Anne Abbott discusses themes of heroism and decency

I read with interest your editorial (The Guardian view on poetry for dark times: add Wordsworth to the stockpile, 16 March) the day after my wife and I had taken a walk on Hampstead Heath to have a break from our self-imposed isolation. On the slope in front of Kenwood House we came upon Wordsworth’s “host of golden daffodils” and a magnolia tree in full bloom. This was the spot where, 40 years ago, our daughters played as children. Recalling that this year is the 250th anniversary of Wordsworth’s birth, on returning home I penned this mock-Romantic poem, titled Far from the Madding Crowd, Lonely as a Cloud, for our daughters and granddaughters:

As we wandered far from the madding crowd

With Hardy thoughts and Worthy words

All at once appeared a golden cloud

of daffodils upon the sward.

The greenwood tree upon the slope

where once two little children played

In magnolia blossom now arrayed

may still recall their childhood games –

And perhaps, also their names.

Not until I read the editorial was I reminded of the romantic poets’ fascination with “the mysterious intensity of childhood”.

Mike Faulkner

London

• Surely the most apposite lines of Wordsworth’s poetry for our era of climate crisis is the stanza from his Intimations of Immortality:

“The Rainbow comes and goes, /And lovely is the Rose, / The Moon doth with delight, / Look round her when the heavens are bare, / Waters on a starry night, / Are beautiful and fair, / The sunshine is a glorious birth; / But yet I know, where’er I go, / That there hath past away a glory from the earth.”

I often find myself muttering those lines these days as I contemplate the loss of variety in our natural world. Wordsworth didn’t know the half of it.

Isabella Stone

Sheffield

• Like Suzanne Moore (How do we face coronavirus? Common decency is our only hope, 17 March), I too am rereading Camus’s La Peste, which I studied for A-level. Ms Moore quotes the main character, Dr Rieux, as saying it’s not a question of heroism but “a matter of common decency”. Interestingly, the original French is “honnêteté” and, when asked what he means by that, Rieux replies: “in my case it means doing my job”. Like Camus’ noble character in his book, that’s exactly what our NHS is doing for us against all odds.

Anne Abbott

Bath