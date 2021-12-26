We’re brothers, and we’ve been giving each other the same box of hard candy for the past 30 years.

We’re brothers who have been giving each other the same box of hard candy for the past 30 years.

TWO New Hampshire brothers have embraced the holiday spirit of giving year after year, but have made it simple by regifting the same box of candy to each other for the past 30 years.

In 1987, Ryan Wasson gave his brother, Eric, the “Santa’s Candy Book.”

Frankford fruit-flavored candy comes in ten rolls in the book.

The gift was a joke, according to Ryan, because he knew his brother would be disappointed.

Eric told WMUR-TV, “I didn’t eat them.”

“And so the following year I decided, ‘Hey, I think I’ll give it back to him.'”

He won’t be able to recall it.’

Ryan, on the other hand, did remember.

As a result, a back-and-forth began, which is still going on today.

To be as creative as possible, the two have used outside resources over the years.

According to Ryan, the candy book has survived many pranks over the years, including being frozen in ice and being placed in Jell-O.

He told the station that “he once sewed it into a teddy bear.”

They’ve also enlisted the help of other relatives, restaurants, coworkers, and others.

Ryan used social media to help him come up with an idea for this year’s antics.

Many ideas were floated, including hiding it, having it delivered with a pizza, or having Eric go on a scavenger hunt to find it.

“We’re not going to give up,” says the narrator.

