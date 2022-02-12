‘We’re going from one crisis to the next,’ Conservatives say, fearing that even the PM’s’mayoral magic’ won’t save him.

‘We’re going from one crisis to the next,’ say Conservatives, who fear that even the PM’s’mayoral magic’ won’t save him.

‘Many people had an emotional attachment to Johnson… It’s all gone now.’

They are now emotionally repulsed by him,’ according to sources.

It was the summer of 2008, and Boris Johnson was in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium, taking part in rehearsals for the Olympic flag handover ceremony, when he asked his spin doctor Guto Harri, “Are you a man or a mouse?”

During a break in the action, Johnson heard the Vangelis theme from Chariots of Fire and decided it would be a great idea to challenge his communications chief to a 100-meter sprint down the track.

The pair bolted after yelling “on your marks, get set, go!”

Harri came out on top by a hair, but it was his boss who had the biggest grin.

The Johnson-Harri partnership was resurrected this week when an embattled Prime Minister appointed his longtime friend (they’ve known each other since Oxford) as his director of communications.

The ex-BBC journalist’s appointment was part of an “Operation Fightback” strategy to bring in a “clean skin” who had never attended any of the No 10 parties during the pandemic.

And, with former City Hall elections adviser Lynton Crosby set to return to the UK later this month to provide informal strategic advice, Johnson’s MPs are wondering if he’s trying to recapture his ‘Mayoral magic’ in order to relaunch his premiership.

Harri’s mission is to assist his boss in achieving multiple objectives: restoring calm to a tumultuous Downing Street, crafting a genuine apology for the “Partygate” scandal, demonstrating that Johnson is addressing ‘bread and butter’ issues like the NHS and cost of living, all while allowing the MP to rediscover the ‘perky’ positivity of his London City Hall reign.

One MP believes Johnson must return to his role as a unifying figure in the Labour-dominated capital, as well as the ‘One Nation’ promises he made after winning the 2019 election.

“All he needs to do is remember who he is, not change.”

Harri's "heavyweight" presence, willingness to privately say "No" to Johnson, and invaluable knowledge of how TV works were all lauded by this MP.

