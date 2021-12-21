We’re going on a hunger strike to protest the government’s shameful inaction in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Women from all over the UK can sign up to do 24 hours each – and so many have already done so that the relay has been extended until 2023.

The prospect of our next lockdown is becoming increasingly likely and intolerable for millions of people.

The loss of our liberties over the last two years has been traumatic for many people, with known and unknown consequences as the most vulnerable are hit the hardest and absorb shock and injury that we will have to deal with for a long time.

Since 3 April 2016, when she was detained in Iran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest.

After being found guilty of spying and plotting to overthrow the government of that country, she was sentenced to five years in prison in September 2016.

She was found guilty of propaganda activities against the Iranian government and sentenced to another year in prison after her original sentence expired in 2021.

The allegations are absurd.

Nazanin is a tool in the games of strategy and negotiation about Iran’s nuclear activities, caught between men playing politics.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, believes – as do I – that Nazanin was imprisoned as retaliation for the UK’s failure to deliver tanks to Iran in 1979, and that she has since been used as leverage in negotiations over the international agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear enrichment, which the UK and others are attempting to resurrect.

For years, I’ve been following this case, despondent at both governments’ lack of humanity.

I’ve tried to imagine what it must be like for Nazanin, waiting and hoping for help that never comes, hearing herself accused of crimes she didn’t commit over and over again, while her daughter grows up without her and the broad-shouldered man who used to be her husband is whittled away to angles of pain and desperation as he tries to keep her name and her case alive.

Activism is based on hope, which can come from despair – in fact, it is rooted in the painful realization that we want things to be different.

It’s the pinnacle of defiance.

The women’s movement is the epitome of defiance.

