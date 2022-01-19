We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding in the Metaverse, and we’ve invited 6,000 people.

In the Metaverse, we’re getting married, and we’ve invited 6,000 people to our Harry Potter-themed wedding.

Dinesh Sivakumar Padmavathi, 25, and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, the bride-to-be, will marry virtually on February 6 from India.

The term “metaverse” is a broad term that refers to a shared virtual world that can be accessed via the internet via PCs, phone apps, or gaming consoles.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are two technologies that can be used to make digital spaces more lifelike.

Each metaverse platform typically has its own cryptocurrency, which users can purchase and use on the internet.

Some people use the term “metaverse” to describe gaming worlds like The Sims and Fortnite, where users have a character that can walk around and interact with other players.

The metaverse, according to Fourtune Magazine, is the merging of “virtual, augmented, and physical realities.”

Dinesh and Janaganandhini will open their laptops on their wedding day and appear as digital avatars in the Metaverse from Sivalingapuram, Tamil Nadu.

“It’s the start of something huge,” Padmavthi said.

For us, it’s a unique experience.

It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity, and we’re thrilled to take it on.

“I am so proud and blessed to have witnessed and taken advantage of many incredible opportunities in this world before millions of others.”

India’s first-ever Metaverse wedding is expected at the virtual wedding.

The couple will include the father-of-the-bride, who passed away in 2021 but will be represented as an avatar alongside the couple in a touching tribute.

“He will be in the avatar to welcome the guests,” Janaganandhini’s fiancé said, “which will be an emotional moment for both of our families.”

Dinesh got the idea from a Metaverse video he saw on YouTube, according to him.

“Because blockchain is the foundation of Metaverse, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse when my wedding plans were finalized.”

The couple’s Meta experience will be similar to a video game, according to Vignesh Selvaraj, the Founder and CEO of Quatics tech, the Indian firm that assisted in the planning.

“The attendees will be required to select a generic male or female avatar and enter their name for identification by using their unique credentials and logging in,” he explained.

“It’s just like any other video game in that you use the keyboard to navigate and the mouse or touchscreen controls to look around.

“After obtaining their permission, one can even interact and shake hands virtually.”

The virtual wedding reception is expected to attract 2,500 to 5,000 guests from around the world, including friends, family, and relatives,…

