‘We’re in serious debt,’ says New Road in the Black Country.

‘We’re really, really in debt,’ says New Road in the Black Country.

With their experimental debut album, Black Country, New Road astounded critics.

They’ve decided to show their vulnerability with their follow-up, they tell Shaun Curran.

Black Country, New Road would be packing stadiums if the hype translated to sales.

When the seven-piece ensemble first debuted in 2018, their mix of musical styles – combining experimental rock with everything from jazz to Jewish klezmer music – created such a stir that one website declared them the best band in the world based on just two singles.

With its long-form songs and caustic lyrics about Gen Z ennui, their debut album For the First Time, released in 2021, received a Mercury nomination and received rave reviews.

“Just you wait,” the band thought the entire time.

“Didn’t that sound completely arrogant?” bassist Tyler Hyde asks, a grin on his face.

Perhaps, but for good reason: despite the fact that For the First Time is only a year old, the band has already abandoned it.

Ants From Up There, the band’s stellar quick-fire follow-up, shifts the band’s sound into something akin to Arcade Fire’s communal rock, with whom Tyler says the band became “obsessed” while writing the album during lockdown.

The esoteric collides with the universal on Ants From Up There, yielding unexpected results at every turn: flitting between light and shade, the band ranges from the jaunty whirlwind of “Chaos Space Marine” to the dark beauty of ballad “Bread Song,” influenced by avant-garde composer Steve Reich.

The incredible multi-part opus “Basketball Shoes” closes the album with evocative post-rock guitar riffs, poignant jazz lines, indie-pop, droning guitars, and a soaring indie-rock climax; it will be difficult to top this year.

Nervous Conditions was formed in Cambridge in 2015 by Hyde (the daughter of Underworld frontman Karl Hyde), drummer Charlie Wayne, singer-guitarist Isaac Wood, saxophonist Lewis Evans, violinist Georgia Ellery, and keyboardist May Kershaw.

After the band disbanded abruptly in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against their then-singer, Connor Browne, on social media, they reformed Black Country, New Road without Browne in 2019, with guitarist Luke Mark joining in 2019.

(Browne later apologized to the two women involved.)

The band is a tight-knit group, and Hyde says that at this point in their career, the goal is to become “accessible” (which will please those who have thought about it).

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Black Country, New Road: ‘We are really, really deep in debt. We need some hits