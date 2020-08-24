We’re Not Sending Your Data to China, Insists TikTok UK

Donald Trump’s war with TikTok — which definitely doesn’t have anything to do with that popular account doing lip sync videos that take the piss out of his speeches — has led lots of people to ask if the app really is sending data to China.

Talking to the Observer, UK boss Richard Waterworth said he understands why people ask, but the answer is an emphatic no:

“We’ve tried to be very explicit and clear about it. No data is shared or given to the Chinese government, and we wouldn’t give it to them if asked.

We understand why people ask questions when the company grows up [sic]in China. We understand the geopolitical situation that leads people to ask those questions.”

Currently, data for TikTok users in the UK is stored in the US, but the plan is to move it the planned £380m Dublin datacentre ASAP. The company is also reportedly planning to set up an HQ in the UK.

Trump has been threatening to ban TikTok for some time, claiming he has “credible evidence” of a security threat to the US. Being the person he is, he’s also publicly joined one of TikTok’s rival apps, called Triller.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese social media company ByteDance, but thanks to Trump’s executive orders, is partly up for sale. Microsoft and Twitter are said to be interested, while Apple apparently is not.

As for whether the app is actually a threat, that’s less clear. Iain Duncan Smith, tech expert, famously described it as “every bit as unreliable as Huawei” — another Chinese company Trump has been going after, with repercussions in the UK. One report says the app collected user data that broke Google policies, while another said it’s no worse than Facebook or Instagram.

Speaking of Instagram, the app recently launched the short-form video feature Reels, which feels very familiar to anyone who’s used TikTok. Unquestionably, short form comedic video is huge now (feel bad for killing Vine yet, Twitter?) but as for which app will win — especially with one of the most powerful men in the world gunning for one of them — remains to be seen. [The Guardian]