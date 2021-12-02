We’re not yet out of the woods, so get your Covid booster shot to protect yourself and those around you.

We’re not done yet, so get your Covid booster shot to protect yourself and those around you.

Over the last 11 months, volunteers, particularly members of The Sun’s Jabs Army, have shown incredible generosity, but we’re still not out of the woods.

When I visited the Woodhouse Medical Practice vaccine center near my home in Leeds, I saw firsthand how caring and kind everyone is.

It’s incredible that volunteers are donating their time for free and that medical personnel are working around the clock to ensure that everyone is safe.

We all want to spend the holidays with our families, and by supporting the vaccination campaign’s continued rollout, we can increase our chances of doing so.

To help keep you and those around you safe, it’s critical that we continue to follow government advice and get the booster vaccine when it’s available.

The vaccines protect not only us, but also those who are vulnerable and cannot receive the vaccine due to medical reasons.

Getting your dose is a way to help your community, and we’ve seen a tremendous national spirit throughout this pandemic.

We’ll hopefully be back to normal soon.

Thank you also to all of the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who continue to work tirelessly for those in need.

Sign up at nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk or scan this QR code if you’ve never volunteered before.

