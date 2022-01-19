Online GOP donors pour $559 million into the party and causes: ‘We’re giving Republicans a competitive advantage.’

WASHINGTON — Angry GOP donors used the GOP’s online platform WinRed to donate (dollar)559 million to Republican candidates and causes at the federal, state, and local levels in 2021, indicating that small-dollar donors are still interested in the midterm elections.

In the fourth quarter, (dollar)158 million was donated, with an average donation of just over (dollar)37.

In 2021, first-time donors contributed (dollar)209.3 million to campaigns, according to WinRed, which attributed the increase to GOP candidates’ early investments in online fundraising.

“We’re giving Republicans a competitive advantage,” said Winred’s president, Gerrit Lansing.

“We’re going all out to make sure the GOP has a successful midterm election.”

The Democrats’ rival platform, ActBlue, has yet to release its totals for 2021.

By the end of January, both committees must submit reports to the Federal Election Commission detailing their federal fundraising activity.

thirty-first.

The massive sum raised by WinRed surpasses the (dollar)523 million raised by ActBlue in 2017, shortly after former President Donald Trump was elected and Democrats sought to overturn Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have seen their poll numbers drop as a result of rising inflation, the ongoing pandemic, and their inability to pass key parts of their legislative agenda, such as economic recovery measures and voting rights, indicating that the upcoming legislative elections will be difficult.

According to the RealClearPolitics average, the GOP is favored by 1% on the generic congressional ballot, which asks voters which party they prefer.

As recently as July, the Democrats were leading by 5.3 percent.

Democrats hold 221 seats in the House, while Republicans hold 212 seats, with two seats vacant.

The Senate is currently split 50-50.

In the past, the president’s party has lost seats in midterm elections.

Nearly two dozen Democratic legislators have announced that they will not seek reelection this year, and redistricting in several Republican-led states also favors a GOP majority in November.

Not all of the funds went to candidates running for federal office.

Donors contributed (dollar)80.7 million to state and local candidates, and nonprofit advocacy organizations also used the platform to raise funds.

Democrats have long had an advantage when it comes to online fundraising.

Since its inception in 2004, ActBlue has raised a total of $9.5 billion.

WinRed, the winner…

Latest News from Infosurhoy