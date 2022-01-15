‘We’re screwed,’ says Boris Johnson, who is fighting to keep No. 10 and keep his rivals at bay.

‘We’re screwed,’ Boris Johnson says of his battle to keep No. 10 and keep his challengers at bay.

In recent months, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Priti Patel have been eager to lay out their visions for Britain’s future.

Even as Boris Johnson fights for his political life, rivals for the position of Prime Minister are quietly circling.

Priti Patel is pushing divisive right-wing legislation that is cheered by the Tory grassroots, while Rishi Sunak has met with more than 100 MPs this week. Liz Truss is seeking to burnish her credentials on the international stage, and Rishi Sunak has met with more than 100 MPs this week.

Mr Johnson’s three most senior ministers have all used their high-profile Cabinet positions to promote a specific vision for the future of the United Kingdom.

Although none of them has launched a formal leadership campaign, they are all busy cultivating relationships with backbenchers, even if they insist it is just part of their day jobs.

The Prime Minister’s career has been put in jeopardy more than ever this week.

MPs were on the verge of revolt when it was revealed that Mr Johnson’s private secretary had invited 100 colleagues to a lockdown party in the Downing Street garden, which was attended by the Prime Minister himself.

Even if not all backbenchers were convinced by his explanation that he only showed up because he assumed it was a “work event,” he bought time by admitting the facts and apologizing in the Commons.

Several MPs from the so-called “red wall” who were elected in 2019 have told colleagues that they have already sent letters to backbench chief Sir Graham Brady requesting a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May, though Sir Graham keeps the exact number of letters he has received a closely guarded secret.

This week, one of the intake members hosted a drinks party in his office, which attendees jokingly dubbed a “letters party” because everyone in attendance was a Mr Johnson critic.

In contrast to the Theresa May era, the No 10 team was quietly relieved that few backbenchers have broken cover to demand their leader’s resignation, with no ministers quitting.

They are well aware, however, that senior mandarin Sue Gray holds their fate in her hands, with no indication of when her investigation into the lockdown parties will be released.

Mr Johnson may well survive the publication of the report, only to fall later this year.

Poor results in the Birmingham Erdington by-election have been predicted by veteran Conservatives.

