Wesfarmers admits $24m underpayment

Wesfarmers has slashed its interim payout after admitting to $24 million in staff underpayments – including $9 million at Target – adding to a teetering pile of payment issues blighting Australia’s retail landscape.

In a first-half result otherwise buoyed by the retail performance of Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks, the Perth-based conglomerate identified a “payroll remediation” of $15 million for its industrial and safety division, as well as the discrepancy at Target.

The admission comes a day after Wesfarmers’ former stablemate Coles said it was expecting a $20 million hit after revealing managers at its supermarkets and liquor division were underpaid over the past six years.

Wesfarmers in November also admitted it had discovered superannuation underpayments at Bunnings and its industrial businesses Workwear Group, Blackwoods, Greencap, and Coregas, with that hit coming in at $6.1 million.

The company said on Wednesday it was otherwise pleased with improved comparative sales growth at Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks over the half, though Target recorded a worse-than-expected $67 million sales slump.

Despite the underpayments issue and a decreased 75 cent fully franked dividend, shares in Wesfarmers hit a record high of $46.94 and were still 2.99 per cent higher at $46.61 by 1525 AEDT.

Chief executive Rob Scott said the company had strengthened its monitoring and payment processes following the latest payments issue, adding that less than 1.0 per cent of the company’s workforce had been affected.

However, he said he could not rule out future underpayments as “people make mistakes”.

“(This) does show there have been some significant issues across payroll systems across the market,” Mr Scott said.

“Complexity is not an excuse. We need to get this right.”

Mr Scott said while it was important there were repercussions for businesses who did the wrong thing “with intent”, he did not believe the introduction of more punitive penalties would necessarily change corporate behaviour.

“I’m yet to meet a CEO who doesn’t take this very seriously,” he said.

“Corporate Australia is aware of the issue and is focused on cleaning it up.”

The Fair Work Ombudsman confirmed it would extend its investigation into Wesfarmers’ industrial and safety division to include Target.

Wesfarmers’ admission is only the latest underpayment scandal in Australia’s retail and food sector.

It was revealed in October that Woolworths underpaid its employees by as much as $300 million over almost a decade, while the ABC, Qantas, Super Retail Group, Michael Hill Jewellers, Commonwealth Bank, Bunnings, Rockpool Dining Group, Sunglass Hut, 7-Eleven and George Calombaris’ hospitality group MAdE have also admitted wage underpayment.

Factoring in the impact of the new leasing standards and discontinued operations, Wesfarmers’ statutory net profit for the six months to December 31 dropped to $1.21 billion from $4.54 billion a year ago when the company’s coffers were flush after the demerger with Coles and divestment of Bengalla.

Wesfarmers’ net profit from continuing operations was $1.14 billion for the half – up 6.0 per cent from $1.08 billion a year ago when new lease standards are stripped out.

Earnings from continuing operations – not accounting for interest on lease liabilities – fell 0.5 per cent to $1.64 billion.

Earnings across the Kmart Group, which includes Target, as well as the Catch Group from August 12, fell 9.9 per cent to $345 million before leasing standards.

However, Kmart swung to a 5.5 per cent comparable sales growth from a 0.6 per cent decline a year ago, with revenue at the discount department store up $241 million or 7.6 per cent to $4.99 billion.

Target’s comparable sales went the other way though, falling 2.3 per cent compared with 0.5 per cent growth a year ago.

Pre-leasing standards, Bunnings’ same store sales growth accelerated to 4.7 per cent from 4.0 per cent a year ago.

Wesfarmers also announced on Tuesday it had sold a 4.9 per cent stake in Coles for $1.05 billion.

The company retains a 10.1 per cent stake in the supermarket chain and the right to nominate a director to the Coles board.

WESFARMERS FLAGS WAGES ISSUE IN FIRST-HALF RESULT

* Total revenue up 6.0 pct to $15.25b

* Net profit from continuing operations up 6.0pct to $1.14b, not including leasing standards

* Earnings from continuing operations down 0.5pct to $1.64b, not including leasing standards

* Statutory net profit $1.21b vs $4.54b a year ago

* Interim dividend 75 cents, fully franked vs $1 a year ago and a $1 special dividend.