West Bengal becomes 4th Indian state passing anti-“Citizenship Amendment Act” resolution

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — India’s eastern state of West Bengal became the country’s fourth state to pass a resolution against the controversial “Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)” as the state’s legislature passed the resolution on Monday.

Earlier, the states of Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab had passed similar resolutions over the past few days.

All the four states are ruled by political parties opposed to the country’s main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CAA provides Indian citizenship for immigrants belonging to six communities namely Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christianity, from three countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, provided they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Those opposing the new act feel it deliberately excludes Muslims.

Demonstrations and protests have been going on across the country against the CAA ever since it was passed in December by the Indian Parliament.