West Dunbartonshire Council confirms that reopening Clydebank Town Hall will not result in compulsory redundancies.

The reopening of Clydebank Town Hall will not result in compulsory redundancies, according to West Dunbartonshire Council.

The venue’s opening hours are expected to change, and the council says it will continue to work with trade unions and government agencies to address concerns about the plans.

As West Dunbartonshire Council considers changing the hours of operation of Clydebank Town Hall, no compulsory redundancies will be made.

The council says it will continue to work with trade unions and other organizations that have expressed concerns about plans to open the Town Hall on weekends, which the council claims will make the building more “open and accessible” to the public.

At today’s meeting, members of the cultural committee were expected to adjust the Hall’s opening hours, but the agenda was agreed to be postponed until next week.

Council members had hoped to reopen the building, which had been closed since the outbreak began, seven days a week.

However, new proposals to open the hall to the public from Wednesday to Sunday and close it to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays were deemed more appropriate, with councillors and staff still having access to the site on those days, allowing it to operate seven days a week.

The plans, which would cost £50,000 more per year or £25,000 for a six-month pilot, are deemed unworkable by trade unions.

This morning, the special cultural committee received an update.

“As far as I am concerned, there will be no dismissal, and it is certainly not in the thinking of this committee,” said independent councillor Baillie Dennis Agnew.

“I’d like to correct that, and any other discussions about contractual work will be conducted through the proper channels, in collaboration with the trade unions, as we value our partnership with our officers, other agencies, and our trade unions.”

“Those structures and protocols have been put in place, and they will follow them.”

There will be no haphazard attempts to change that mindset.

“To allay any fears, there will be no mandatory layoffs.”

I’ll resume this item as soon as possible next week.”