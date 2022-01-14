West Dunbartonshire has launched a new outreach program to employ young people.

West Dunbartonshire has launched a new outreach program to help young people find work.

The local authority has launched a new program to assist young people in West Dunbartonshire in successfully transitioning into the workplace.

Thrive, which is run by the Council’s Working4U team, assists young people who are taking their first steps into the workforce by focusing on personal development, learning new skills, and building confidence.

Working4U is a service that assists residents of West Dunbartonshire in finding work, obtaining qualifications, and improving their digital literacy. It also provides assistance with benefits and debt issues.

Their mission is to assist customers and communities in improving their skills, learning, and financial situations, as well as to protect the rights of our citizens.

The new program is open to any young person between the ages of 16 and 24, and once enrolled, they will receive one-on-one assistance to ensure they have the basic tools, such as internet access and a bank account, to begin looking for work.

After that, they will spend eight hours per week in group work, honing life and work skills such as communication, teamwork, and confidence exercises.

Throughout the course, participants will have access to additional expertise from partners such as Skills Development Scotland, as well as the possibility of volunteering.

“We do everything we can to ensure West Dunbartonshire’s young people are prepared for the next stage of life, be it in the workplace or further training,” said Councillor Diane Docherty, Convener of Housing and Communities.

“Any young person who needs a little extra guidance to get to that positive destination will benefit from this program, and I encourage anyone who thinks they would or knows someone who would to sign up.”

“We’ve run similar youth employability programs in the past and see a lot of success among the young people who participate,” Councillor Ian Dickson, Vice Convener of Housing and Communities, added.

“Being a part of Thrive will provide young people with access to a variety of resources that will be invaluable as they transition into the workplace or further education – not just practical skills, but interpersonal ones as well, such as teamwork.

