West Ham await Steven Nzonzi transfer decision in ‘coming days’

West Ham are one of a number of number of clubs interested in France midfielder Steven Nzonzi this month as he seeks a move away from Galatasaray

West Ham target Steven Nzonzi is expected to make his decision on whether he will join the Hammers ‘in the coming days’, according to reports in France.

The Galatasaray loanee is expected to leave Turkey before the end of the transfer window after a training ground incident left him out of favour at the club.

The French World Cup winner has been linked with moves to West Ham and Rennes in Ligue 1.

Both are reportedly vying to persuade Nzonzi to choose them, with the Hammers set for a relegation battle in the Premier League, while Rennes are eyeing a Champions League qualification spot in their league.

Nzonzi is just keen to play regular football as he looks to secure a place in France’s Euro 2020 squad.

And the 31-year-old is running out of time, with the transfer window closing on Friday.

Nzonzi is not thought to have made up his mind yet where he will spend the rest of the season.

But according to Le 10 Sport, he will do so over the coming days.

Nzonzi is still contracted to Roma, having joined the Serie A giants 18 months ago for £27m.

He was a regular for the Giallorossi too in his debut season, helping them finish sixth in the league and reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

He then surprisingly joined Galatasaray on loan in August for the season, with an option to buy for £13m included in the deal.

The Super Lig side obviously won’t be taking up that option though, leaving Nzonzi scrambling for a new club.