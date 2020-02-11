West Ham duo Mark Noble and Declan Rice told to ‘stop talking for a little while’

The Hammers are currently mired in the relegation zone and Danny Murphy reckons it’s time to stop talking and start concentrating on football

Mark Noble and Declan Rice have been told to let their West Ham team-mates take up some of the slack as the Hammers prepare to dig in and fight a relegation battle in the Premier League trenches.

The pair wear their hearts on their sleeves and are considered by the fan base to be Hammer through and through.

But Danny Murphy reckons the extra responsibility that captain Noble and future skipper Rice feel is not helping them play to the best of their abilities.

The former Liverpool midfielder is adamant that the duo should take a step back from the front lines and let their football dio the talking.

“Sometimes you have to let your game do the talking [in regards to Pickford]and he is bright enough to understand that you are going to get criticism,” Murphy told TalkSport. “And as a goalkeeper more so – but I think there’s a time to just zip.

“I said something recently. I am a big fan of Mark Noble and what he has done for West Ham. I have had many a tussle with Mark, he’s a good player. Declan also, who I am a big, big fan of, who is going to go on and do great things.

“But those two need to stop talking for a little while. Get on with your game. You don’t have to keep fronting up for everybody else.

“You don’t need to keep fronting for everybody else because you are the West Ham boys. Let some of the others take responsibility.”

West Ham have accumulated just two points from their last five games and David Moyes’ side are in serious danger of dropping down to the Championship again.

The Hammers are now on their winter break and they will next be in action on the 24th of this month when they travel to the champions-elect, Liverpool.