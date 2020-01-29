West Ham launch Krzysztof Piatek transfer offer in bid to beat Chelsea and Spurs

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has been linked with several Premier League clubs in the January transfer window with a move to one of them now looking likely

West Ham have reportedly entered the race to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek by placing a £30m loan to buy bid.

The Poland international has been linked with several Premier League clubs this month, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Hammers boss David Moyes has been keen to add more firepower in attack to help out Sebastien Haller but has not yet been able to get anyone in.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is likely to move to the London Stadium before deadline day on Friday but the club may be able to add another face if things go to plan.

Piatek has been a force to be reckoned with in years gone by, netting 13 goals for Genoa in Serie A last season.

But things have not gone to plan so far this season with the 24-year-old misfiring for most of this campaign.

Tottenham and Chelsea are believed to still be in the running to sign the striker as both teams look for attacking reinforcements themselves.

Spurs have lost talisman Harry Kane until April with a hamstring injury while Blues boss Frank Lampard wants some support for first choice striker Tammy Abraham.

According to Football Insider though, West Ham could try to hijack any move by launching their own bid for Piatek.

The offer thought to be on the table is an initial loan deal that would become permanent in the summer in a transfer worth £30m in total.

Piatek is expected to leave Milan this month and is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile the move for Slavia Prague midfielder Soucek looks to have been agreed.

Moyes confirmed on Tuesday that Soucek, 24, was undergoing a medical at the Hammers’ Rush Green training ground.

“He fits the profile of the player I want,” Moyes said of Soucek, who has 25 caps for his country.