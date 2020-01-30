West Ham make transfer approach for ex-Chelsea man Salomon Kalou

Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou is best known for the six years he spent at Chelsea

West Ham have reportedly made a late approach to sign Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou before the January transfer deadline.

Hammers boss David Moyes has made it clear this month that he is keen to bring in attacking reinforcements to help bolster his options up front.

The club spent £45m on Sebastien Haller in the summer but he has only managed four Premier League goals so far this season.

A 2-0 loss at home to Liverpool on Wednesday once again highlighted the need for more firepower with the club only just above the Premier League drop zone on goal difference.

And German publication Kicker are reporting that they have now made an approach for Kalou as Krzysztof Piatek, who Moyes looked at earlier this month, closes in on a move to Hertha.

Ivory Coast international Kalou is into his sixth season with the Bundesliga club but will be remembered best for his time at Chelsea.

He netted 36 Premier League goals during his six years at Stamford Bridge and won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup and the Community Shield, during that time.

Moyes thinks the 34-year-old can still do a job in the Premier League and could look to land him before Friday’s deadline.

Kalou has hardly featured for Hertha this season and will likely see himself pushed further down the pecking order should Piatek arrive.

Piatek rebuffed West Ham’s advances earlier this month because he wants to join a more high-profile team as he edges closer to the exit door at AC Milan.

Chelsea and Tottenham had emerged as potential options for the Pole, however, Milan’s insistence on a permanent deal led to Hertha emerging as his next landing spot.

When asked about West Ham’s pursuit of new players after West Ham’s defeat to Liverpool, Moyes replied: ”I’ve not been off the phone for two weeks.

“We are trying but I can’t make any promises.”

The Hammers have managed to secure deals for goalkeeper Darren Randolph and Tomas Soucek so far this month.