West Ham poised to take big financial hit on Andriy Yarmolenko in summer transfer

West Ham boss David Moyes looks set to offload Andriy Yarmolenko after an injury-ravaged stay in east London

West Ham are ready to offload Andriy Yarmolenko this summer, it’s claimed.

The talented winger is well respected across Europe and had a solid record in Ukraine.

However, he’s had mixed success in the Premier League after being ravaged by injuries.

The Hammers handed over a hefty £18m for his services in 2018.

But the club now look set to take a big hit as they attempt to get him off the books.

According to Football Insider , a summer exit is now increasingly likely but there’s an acceptance behind the scenes that they won’t be getting much money back.

Yarmolenko is now 30 years old and has managed only 24 Premier League appearances.

Bigwigs at the London Stadium backed David Moyes during the January transfer window, though.

Exciting young prospect Jarrod Bowen was drafted in from Hull.

The midfielder cost around £20m and penned a five-and-a-half-year contract in east London.

“We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham. I think he could be a big success,” said Moyes.

“He’s probably what you’d call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right.

“He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a number 10.

“When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League.

“We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in one year, but over the last three years.”