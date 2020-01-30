West Ham set to miss out on Abdoulaye Toure transfer after Nantes snub current proposal

West Ham look to have missed out on transfer target Abdoulaye Toure after failing to meet Nantes’ requirements

West Ham’s move for Abdoulaye Toure appears to have hit a snag.

The Hammers have been linked with a host of players this month, including the Nantes captain.

However, reports from across the Channel suggest Toure’s move to London is now in doubt.

France Football report that David Moyes’ side want a loan deal with a summer option to buy.

But Nantes simply want a permanent switch for the midfielder.

The Ligue 1 side are said to be unhappy with the amount West Ham offered in regards to their summer option to purchase.

Toure addressed the speculation last week, insisting he was concentrating on Nantes.

“I don’t read rumours,” the defensive midfielder told press on Friday.

“I have a bit of experience, I know that between now and the 31st January, a lot of things could happen.

“For the moment, I am concentrated on this match coming up. As I said at the beginning of the season, you have to have two parties who agree.

“If it gets done, it gets done. If not, that’s destiny. I am remaining focused on my objectives.”

Toure has scored three goals in 19 league outings so far this season, captaining his side to fourth in the table.

Moyes has been busy in recent days, as he attempts to add to his side.

West Ham today completed the signing of Tomas Soucek on loan.

The Czech midfielder joins from Slavia Prague until the end of the season.

Manager David Moyes said: “We are delighted to welcome Tomas to West Ham United. I think that he gives us a lot of different qualities, but most importantly he fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the Club.

“He is young and hungry but with an established pedigree and proven talent.

“He was captain of Slavia Prague, he’s played as a defensive midfielder but he’s scored a lot of goals as an attacking midfielder as well. At the moment he ticks a lot of boxes.

“We need to give him the opportunity and time to settle in but we are confident he will prove to be a strong addition to the squad.”