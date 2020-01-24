West Ham would sign Dimitri Payet on loan but permanent transfer return doubtful

West Ham are in need of reinforcements in the January transfer window and reports suggest they are considering a loan move for ex-star Dimitri Payet

West Ham are plotting a shock return for ex-star Dimitri Payet – but only on loan until the end of the season.

Payet, 32, became a cult hero in his year-and-a-half spell with the Hammers, scoring 15 goals in 60 games before leaving for Marseille in January 2017.

Fans were left fuming when then-manager Slaven Bilic revealed the midfielder no longer wanted to play for the club, instead choosing to force through a move back to his former side.

But according to Football FanCast, the Hammers are now interested in bringing Payet back to the Premier League this month.

There has been no contact between the two clubs as of yet, nevertheless, meaning David Moyes and co have a race against time to get a deal done.

The Hammers will reportedly try and negotiate a loan move if Marseille are interested in letting Payet leave temporarily before the deadline on January 31, but a permanent switch is unlikely.

He has been in decent form for the French outfit this term, scoring eight goals in 19 appearances so far.

Andre Villas-Boas’ men currently sit second in Ligue 1, five points clear of Rennes in third, which would give them qualification into next season’s Champions League.

Moyes has only made one signing at the London Stadium this month, with goalkeeper Darren Randolph rejoining from Middlesbrough.

He is in need of creative reinforcements in the winter market to help steer the Hammers clear of the relegation zone.

With 14 games still to play in the 2019/20 campaign, Moyes’ side currently sit above 18th-place Bournemouth on goal difference.

Defensive recruits may also be necessary in east London, following Wednesday night’s 4-1 hammering away at Leicester.

Moyes lamented his team’s sluggish start at the King Power, insisting they gave themselves too much to do.

“The big thing was Leicester played well and we didn’t – we can’t dress it up in any other way,” he said.

“I’m disappointed with the performance, although I wasn’t disappointed with the fact we improved in the second half and gave ourselves a chance.

“In the end we were slightly chasing the game and a bit of bad defending for the third goal really put the game to bed.

“I felt as if we’d got ourselves right back in it, but in a way went chasing it a little bit when we should probably have waited to try and get it. We got picked off once or twice, but as I said I thought Leicester played well today.

“We have been doing okay, so tonight was disappointing.”