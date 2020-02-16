West Yorkshire towns Hebden Bridge Tormorden Mytholmroyd Sowerby Bridge flooded in Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara has savaged towns in Yorkshire, drenching homes, supermarkets and restaurants – despite multimillion pound defences built in the wake of the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Towns in the Pennines and Yorkshire Dales that have endured years of relentless flooding are under water again after almost three inches of rain fell in the region on Sunday.

Councils have spent millions on anti-flooding infrastructure after the 2015 deluge left thousands of homes and businesses ruined.

But flood defences throughout the Calder Valley lay in tatters after yesterday’s storm, which threaten’s to be Britain’s worst in a century, with residents and businesses hitting out at authorities for failing to protect them.

There are still 323 flood warnings and alerts in place across Britain, as those in Yorkshire battle rainfall just shy of what they were forced to endure four years ago, in a bid to prevent long-lasting damage to their properties.

The West Yorkshire towns of Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Hebden and Sowerby Bridge are among the worst hit, with the streets transformed into canals, cars submerged and shops floors and front rooms covered in muddy water.

A Sainsbury’s supermarket in Hebden Bridge was pictured with stock floating along the aisles, with a chemist in nearby Sowerby Bridge a similar sight.

Remzi Samsa the owner of Rendezvous Bistro in Hebden Bridge was forced to close, while street sweepers descended on the high street in a bid to clear the roads of water.

Also among the victims was Karen Smith, a resident of Mytholmroyd, whose ground floor was covered in thick brown sludge as a result of the storm.

She was pictured this morning desperately trying to sweep water back out onto the street, which was also drenched.

In York, the River Ouse has burst its banks, submerging streets and cars, while blustering gales have brought down trees.

Flooding affected large sections of the River Calder and River Aire in West Yorkshire. Further downstream, the main bridge at Elland has been closed for structural assessments after a large shipping container hit it and lodged underneath.

Yesterday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services revealed they were called to 170 flooding-related incidents in 12 hours between 8am and 8pm on Sunday. There were 765 emergency 999 calls and 50 rescues carried out.

Train services have been suspended on the Transpennine Express between York and Scarborough due to a fallen tree on the line.

Northern trains between Ilkley, Skipton and Bradford Forster Square will not run all day due to flooding at Kirkstall Forge.

Routes between Carlisle, Lancaster and Leeds have also been suspended due to flooding at Hellifield. Replacement buses are running between Skipton and Carlisle, but are likely to be delayed due to rainwater on the roads.

There are also road closures throughout the region, including Clover Bridge in North Yorkshire, Greys Bridge in Denaby Main, Main Street in Wensley, Yorkshire Dales, the A684 in Hawes, the A646 in Mytholmroyd through to Halifax Road, A167 in Tees View and Bessingby Hill in both directions.

The M606 is also shut in Bradford between junctions two and three as a result of flooding.

Yesterday river levels across the region peaked just below the record levels of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 disaster, with part of the scheme completed in 2019 and the remainder due to be finished this summer.

At the height of the flooding in the village on Sunday, the floods wardens said on their Facebook page: ‘Please stay at home unless absolutely necessary. There are no passable roads through The Valley.

‘There are no shops open for you to buy things from. And if you think you have a vehicle that is capable of driving through flood water still don’t do it.’

On Monday the wardens said: ‘It’s the morning after and possibly the first time people will get a chance to really take stock of the devastation.’

Martin Slater from the Environment Agency told BBC Radio Leeds: ‘As the rain that fell yesterday moves down the River Aire catchment and the River Calder it will be going through Leeds overnight and today.

‘So we do ask people to remain vigilant and stay away from rivers.’

Mr Slater said: ‘The catchments are really saturated and there’s not places for any future rain to go, so we do ask people to be really careful.

‘Some of our measuring devices recorded around about 100mm rain in a 12 to 18-hour period, so that’s a lot of rain falling in a very short period of time.

‘Enormous quantities have fallen in a short period of time so that turns those small becks into raging torrents in places.’

Before the storm hit, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority last week vowed to spend another £1.7million on flood defences.

Across the Yorkshire Dales last year, natural flood defences were implemented to protect farms from the effects of heavy rain.

Natural flooding management techniques have been rolled out in Bishopdale, Wensleydale, including leaky dams, earth bunds and tree planting. They were all designed to stem the flow of the River Ure.

Early reports from West Yorkshire were that some of the new defences held but many homes were still flooded.

Fights broke out at Gatwick Airport and young children were forced to sleep on the floor as airlines axed flights due to Storm Ciara, with more gales and snow set to batter Britain today.

Commuters faced further havoc this morning, with the aftermath causing widespread disruption during rush hour as Britain’s biggest storm in seven years sweeps north, with winds of 60 to 70 mph are expected in parts of the country.

Passengers at the country’s second largest airport took to social media to complain about lengthy delays, scuffles and children reportedly sleeping on the floor, with holiday firm TUI coming in for criticism.

On Twitter, Joanne Rose, posted a picture holding her son and said: ‘This is after 14 hours being stuck at Gatwick airport with my 4 year old son and my 82 year old mother ! With not one person from your company to help us !!!! Disgusted is an understatement!!! The time is now 23.47.

And Ade Peachey said: ‘Absolutely disgusting service from your front desk at British Airways today. We were left standing for over 3 hours, some fights broke out in the queue which your staff didn’t even bother to get security for. As for your front desk staff, they need to relearn.’

The storm, which now threatens to be the ‘worst of the century’, is set to bring strong gales, heavy showers, snow and ice today as a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office remains.

Train passengers are being advised to check with operators before travelling as there are likely to be some cancellations due to fallen trees, debris and other damage from yesterday.

There are already numerous reports of rail disruption, including trains on the TransPennine Express between Preston and Edinburgh being suspended due to flooding at Carlisle.

Driving conditions are also set to be tricky during the chaotic weather, and motorists have been advised to take care in difficult conditions, with closures on the M11, M25 and A21.

More than 20,000 homes have spent the night without power as the UK continues to reel from Storm Ciara.

As of 5am on Monday, UK Power Networks reported more than 18,500 properties across the east and southeast of England were still without power while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark.

Flooding and debris on rail lines caused delays and cancellations over the weekend as many major stations across the UK shut due to overcrowding, with at least 10 firms issuing a ‘do not travel’ warning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were grounded – with London’s Heathrow airport the worst affected with more than 400 arrivals and departures axed.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office Frank Saunders said: ‘In the wake of Storm Ciara, it’ll remain unsettled and very windy across the UK and it’ll turn colder with wintry showers and ice an additional hazard, as we head into the new week.

‘A wind and snow warning is in force for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Monday as well as a further yellow wind warning in the south west of England.’