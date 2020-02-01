Western Australian family are given the wrong baby after being sent home from hospital

An Australian family were given someone else’s baby and discharged from hospital in an embarrassing medical blunder.

The incident happened at an unnamed Western Australian hospital in the 2017-18 financial year, according to a Productivity Commission report released on Friday.

Two infants were also discharged to the wrong family in WA hospitals in the 2013-14 financial year.

Western Australia is the only state to make the crucial mistake over a five year period.

When contacted by Daily Mail Australia, WA Health was not able to provide further details about how the blunder happened or how long it took for the hospital to realise its mistake.

The report on public hospitals also revealed the shocking frequency of seven other ‘sentinel events’.

Sentinel events are ‘adverse events that occur because of hospital system and process deficiencies which result in the death of, or serious harm to a patient’.

Twenty-eight patients required surgery after surgical instruments or other material was left in their bodies from a previous surgery during the 2017-18 financial year.

During the same period, a Victorian patient either died or suffered a major loss of permanent after a hospital mistakenly performed a procedure on the wrong patient or body part.

Worryingly, 16 patients died after being administered the wrong drugs and another 24 patients committed suicide while in the care of an inpatient unit in the same year.

In total, there were 80 sentinel events during the 2017-18 financial year, which is less than the 104 reported events in 2013-14.

To combat these disastrous mistakes, all State and Territory governments have now implemented sentinel event programs.

‘The purpose of these programs is to facilitate a safe environment for patients by reducing the frequency of these events,’ the Productivity Commission report read.

‘The programs are not punitive, and are designed to facilitate self-reporting of errors so that the underlying causes of the events can be examined, and action taken to reduce the risk of these events re-occurring.’