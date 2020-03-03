Western Mediterranean countries call for further cooperation in migration management

RABAT, March. 2 (Xinhua) — The Western Mediterranean countries on Monday called for further cooperation in migration management following a meeting held in the central Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of the 5+5 Dialogue on Migration in the Western Mediterranean also urged the facilitation of legal migration, the establishment of links between migration and development, the fight against illegal immigration and the integration policy of legal migrants.

The conference ended with a consensual declaration with practical provisions, said Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in a press briefing.

Even if migration is a matter of sovereign national policies, cooperation is a necessity for good management of this phenomenon, he noted.

The Western Mediterranean Forum, or 5+5 Dialogue, was officially launched in Italy’s Rome in 1990 as an informal sub-regional forum of countries geographically situated on the western rim of the Euro-Mediterranean littoral.