Western Sydney strata management threatens parents with $1,100 fine if children are too NOISY

A strata management company has threatened tenants with a $1,100 fine if their children are too noisy in common areas.

The company contacted residents in an apartment building in Parramatta, in Sydney’s west, on Tuesday.

The letter warned parents of young children they’re no longer allowed to play in the gardens on the ground, nor can they be in corridors and hallways for extended periods of time.

The regulations have been put in place in a bid to quieten the block after other tenants complained the noise was excessive.

‘An increasing number of young children are riding bikes and scooters on the pathways and gardens between 5pm and 9pm while the adults socialise,’ the letter, which was posted on Reddit, read.

‘Not only is this obstructing common property and putting resident safety at risk, but is creating excess noise through loud conversations, screaming/yelling by both adults and children.’

The strata management have been described as the ‘fun police’ by outraged people online.

‘Fun police are now infiltrating strata schemes where you can no longer talk and kids can’t play,’ the original poster wrote alongside the photograph.

Others agreed, claiming parents do their best to keep the noise down.

‘Kids are noisy, and if someone had a solution to make them less noisy, parents would do it,’ one person wrote.

‘It’s not like parents adore the constant noise, and they’ve been likely dealing with it for longer than the neighbors have been.’

Another said the letter seemed excessive, but not entirely left of field.

‘So I get restricting playing in hallways… but gardens? Are they just supposed to be ornamental? Are they not for playing and enjoying?’

Meanwhile, a handful of people who have been subjected to noisy and difficult neighbours said they understood the frustration behind the letter, and told parents to take more responsibility for their children.

‘Unpopular opinion but I agree with this. I live in a block of units which has a square shaped hole in the centre down to the car park, the woman downstairs leaves her kids down there screaming which echoes up and around the building,’ one woman said.

‘I particularly enjoy when she shouts down at them from her window and they start screaming back, fun times for all.

‘No dramas with kids being outside and playing but there are some feral parents out there which doesn’t help.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the strata management company for comment.