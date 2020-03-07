Wet weather threatening to ruin T20 semi

Heavy rain in Sydney is threatening to gift India a place in the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Thursday’s first semi-final between India and England at the SCG was slated to start at 3pm AEDT.

However, there were puddles on the field and the heavy covers remained in place a half hour before the scheduled start time.

It’s believed play must begin at approximately 4.51pm for there to be any chance of a result in the first match of the double-header.

India, having topped Group A, will advanced to Sunday’s MCG decider if the game against England is abandoned.

Regular rules dictate a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a T20 but in knockout matches for this tournament it is 10 overs per side.

There is no reserve day scheduled for this event.

Cricket Australia asked the ICC to consider a last-minute addition of a back-up day but the request was turned down.

Australia’s semi-final against South Africa at the same venue is scheduled for 7pm AEDT.