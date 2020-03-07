Wettest day on record for outback Qld town

An outback Queensland town has recorded its wettest day in 20 years.

The small town of Thargomindah, about 1000km west of Brisbane, recorded 128mm of rain at the airport on Wednesday, surpassing the 118mm recorded on February 22, 2000.

The day’s rain almost matched total rainfall recorded for the past two years. Bureau of Meteorology records for Thargomindah Airport officially started in 1999.

Other southwest towns also benefited from the downpour, with Birdsville recording 125mm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the weather system producing the rain is now moving east across the southern parts of the state.

“The focus of rainfall has now shifted away from the southwest of Queensland, it is now over the southern interior,” he said.

Thunderstorms and hail are possible for the Warrego, Maranoa and Darling Downs on Thursday.

Mr Kennedy said the heavy rain was caused by ex-tropical cyclone Esther combining with a system in South Australia.

Rain is forecast for southeast regions of Queensland on Friday.