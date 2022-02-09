‘We’ve been saying it for 16 years, Cressida Dick has to resign,’ says Jean Charles de Menezes’ cousin.

‘We have been saying for 16 years that Cressida Dick has to resign,’ says Jean Charles de Menezes’ cousin.

Patricia Armani da Silva, Jean Charles de Menezes’ cousin, believes Dame Cressida Dick should have resigned from the Metropolitan Police after her cousin was fatally shot by officers who mistook him for a terrorist suspect in 2005.

A cousin of Jean Charles de Menezes has called for Dame Cressida Dick to resign, claiming that her family is “offended” that she was appointed Metropolitan Police Commissioner, despite the fact that she is under fire for a slew of recent scandals.

Patricia Armani da Silva, 47, told i that she is “very sad” that recent failings have come to light more than a decade after her cousin was killed by police on July 22, 2005, two weeks after the 77 bombings in London.

“I have a very simple feeling about this lady,” she explained.

“I believe she had no choice but to resign 16 years ago.”

It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Dame Cressida that she only has “days and weeks” to save her job after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report found racism and misogyny in the force, the latest in a series of scandals for the beleaguered Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

Mr de Menezes, 27, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation led by Dame Cressida at Stockwell Tube station in south London after being mistakenly identified as a potential suicide bomber.

Officers mistook the innocent Brazilian electrician for terrorist Hussain Osman, who they suspected lived in the same Tulse Hill block of flats as Mrs Armani da Silva and Mr de Menezes.

No officers were charged in the assassination of Mr de Menezes, and Dame Cressida, who was gold commander in the control room at the time, was found not guilty.

When Mrs Armani da Silva, 47, of Kenley, south London, sees Dame Cressida on TV, she “automatically” thinks of her cousin.

“I’m not sure why she’s still there,” she said.

“When Dame Cressida was appointed Met Commissioner, it offended us.”

It was extremely upsetting.”

The IOPC revealed “disgraceful” behavior at Charing Cross police station in central London earlier this month, which included officers having sex while on duty as a result of a toxic “boys’ club” culture.

Racism, misogyny, bullying, homophobia, and harassment have all been documented.

