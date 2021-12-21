‘We’ve been waiting a long time for this,’ says Hubble’s successor, which will be bigger and more powerful.

— The successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is a time-traveling marvel that can peer back to the dawn of the universe within a hair’s breadth.

And now it’s on the verge of taking flight.

It will be the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever to leave the planet, with a complex design and a large mission.

It is the most expensive and, by far, the most difficult to pull off, at a budget-busting (dollar)10 billion.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to launch on Friday after years of delay, will look for the faint, twinkling light from the first stars and galaxies, providing a glimpse into the origins of the universe.

Its infrared eyes will also search the atmospheres of planets for water and other possible signs of life, as well as stare down black holes and hunt for alien worlds.

“That is why it is worthwhile to take chances.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen said, “It’s worth the agony and the sleepless nights.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson admitted that he is more nervous now than when the space shuttle Columbia launched in 1986.

“There are over 300 things, and if one of them goes wrong, it’s not going to be a good day,” Nelson told the Associated Press.

The Webb telescope is so large that it had to be folded origami-style to fit into the nose cone of the European Ariane rocket for launch from French Guiana, South America.

It has a sunshade the size of a tennis court and a light-collecting mirror the size of several parking spots.

Everything must be revealed once the spacecraft is 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from its perch.

Sara Seager, a planet hunter at MIT, said, “We’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

“Webb will help us move forward in our search for life, but we’ll have to be extremely lucky to find any signs of life.”

The 7-ton James Webb Space Telescope, named after the man who led NASA during the 1960s space race, is 100 times more powerful than Hubble.

Hubble, who is 31 years old and getting creakier by the day but still producing celestial glamour shots

