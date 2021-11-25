We’ve been without a home for our son’s first Christmas due to an IT glitch.

A FAMILY is facing homelessness this Christmas after an IT glitch caused their home-buying chain to fall apart.

Katrina Crowson is heartbroken that her one-year-old son will be homeless for his first Christmas as a result of a cyber security breach at Premier Property Lawyers, which forced them to postpone their purchase of a home in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

The mother, her toddler, and her husband will be without a home as of Monday. They were scheduled to close on November 12, but were informed on Tuesday that the sellers above them in the chain had pulled out due to the lengthy wait.

Because they believed they would be moving into their new home, the family had already given notice on their current rental property.

Ms Crowson, 38, claims that they have yet to receive their deposit, that they have no relatives or friends with whom they could stay, and that renting somewhere else is “too short notice.”

“We’re going to have nowhere to go – we have nothing,” the social worker told Nottinghamshire Live.

“As things stand, we don’t have any money, so we’re in a bad spot.”

We might find a hostel or a night shelter, but it’s not a suitable location for a child’s first Christmas.

“My son and I can apply for shelter through Women’s Aid, but my husband won’t be allowed in; he’ll have to sleep in the car.”

“They disintegrated our family so close to Christmas.”

Our son is one year old, and while he was a baby last year, he understands Christmas trees and all of that this year.

“Through no fault of our own, our dreams and plans of owning our own home have been shattered.”

Hundreds of people have been affected by the delays in their transactions across the country, and the family is just one of them.

“Lots of people are being left in total devastation just before Christmas,” Katrina added.

“Neither the company nor the companies that support them accept responsibility.”

PPL has been silent for over two weeks.

“They are unconcerned.

They’re dealing with people who are buying a house, which is one of the most important things they can do in their lives, and they didn’t even offer us any advice.”

She also claimed that the letting agents, William H Brown, were “stringing her along.”

They were offering Ms Crowson advice and “urgently” finding alternative housing for the family, according to William H Brown.

“We’re very…,” a spokesman said.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.