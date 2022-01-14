We’ve learned nothing about how to treat Britney Spears thanks to Jamie Lynn Spears’ candid interview.

By now, Good Morning America and other news outlets should know better.

So, what are our options?

Britney’s final conservatorship hearing, Naomi Osaka’s decision to prioritize her mental health at the French Open, Simon Biles’ decision to compete in the Olympics entirely on her own terms.

Some events in 2021, as depressing as the year may have been for many, did manage to bring some triumphant moments for public figures who have been betrayed by their industries.

After years of effort from the Free Britney Movement, it took the arrival of Framing Britney Spears and its various offshoots to remind us of the toxicity of the media frenzy that kept Britney down for decades, along with her father’s conservatorship.

Spears’ once glittering career had been thrust under a harsh new light, revealing the ugliness of both society’s obsession with her and what she has described as her family’s attempts to “control” her, much like contemplative takes on old pop culture favorites like America’s Next Top Model or other retrospectively problematic 00s sensations.

However, it appears that nearly two months after the end of her 14-year conservatorship, some of us have already begun to regress into old habits.

Britney's Instagram page, which fans have long believed to be teeming with clues about her true position on those who may have wronged her in the past, has provided not only a way for fans to support her, but fodder for those who seem to revel in what they perceive to be evidence that something still isn't quite right.

In some ways, it makes sense.

To put it bluntly, the content, which includes high-angle shots of Spears twirling endlessly in belly tops and low-rise bottoms, longer clips of her belting riffs, and the occasional censored nude, can feel a little strange.

However, the ease with which many of us have moved on to mocking her on social media is concerning.

For people who will always be effectively positioned as her consumers, regardless of what we think of her on an individual level, wrangling with the star’s newfound sense of freedom alongside her vulnerability is an interesting task.

Every decision she makes is due to no fault of her own.

