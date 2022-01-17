‘We’ve worked hard to bust rape myths and stereotypes,’ says CPS chief Max Hill QC.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill QC, discusses the low rate of rape convictions, how court backlogs harm victims, MP attacks on lawyers, and the Colston Four case.

Max Hill QC, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service, speaks for many when he says, “The entire criminal justice system is not where it should be on the prosecution of rape.” Conviction rates have been shockingly low in England and Wales before the pandemic.

In 202021, a suspect was charged in less than one out of every 70 rape cases recorded by the police.

Scotland’s figures have also sparked outrage.

According to Hill, the issues are much broader, including “all aspects of violence against women and girls.”

“The death of Sarah Everard was absolutely, rightly, a wake-up moment,” he says, adding that police and prosecutors have known for several years that things need to change.

Mr Hill’s job as Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales requires him to deal with a variety of complex issues on a daily basis.

In a wide-ranging interview with i, he criticizes MPs who attack lawyers over court decisions they disagree with, supports the CPS’ decision to prosecute the ‘Colston Four’ in the Bristol statue case, and expresses concern that long trial delays are deterring witnesses from testifying.

He’s also been explaining why the CPS is changing its guidelines on when it’s in the public interest to pursue murder convictions for “mercy killings,” in which terminally ill people ask a relative to help them end their lives, as we reported on Friday.

However, increasing the chances of rape victims receiving justice remains a top priority.

So, what is he thinking is causing the drop in conviction rates?

“There are a number of reasons for this, including the amount of information that police investigators and prosecutors now routinely have to consider in each and every case; the way that relationships, particularly among the young, change over time; the evidence that is left behind after an offence; and the way that people interact with one another, whether through social media or other digital devices.”

“All of these things must be taken into account, as well as the fact that when.”

Biography and CPS role Max Hill QC Max Hill was born in Hertfordshire in 1964. He studied law at Oxford and qualified as a barrister in 1987. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2008. His most famous cases were over the fatal stabbing of 10-year-old boy Damilola Taylor in 2000 and the London bombings of 2005. From March 2017 to October 2018, he served as the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, examining how the law was used following the Westminster Bridge attacks. He was appointed as the Director of Public Prosecutions by the Attorney General in 2018. Two brothers were convicted of manslaugher for Damilola Taylor’s fatal stabbing in 2000 (Photo: BWP Media/Getty Images) “It’s my job to support and champion the Crown Prosecution Service,” says Mr Hill. “It’s not my job to make individual [charging]decisions. I said when I was appointed I wanted to do my best to try and restore trust and confidence in the CPS, and to create an environment in which these dedicated lawyers are comfortable and enabled to do their job to the absolute best of their ability. And what that job amounts to is seeking justice. “I brought with me on arrival as director more than three decades of experience working as a barrister in criminal law. I know what it feels like to try to achieve justice, even if it takes a long time. The example I would give is the killing of Damilola Taylor, which took several years until justice was achieved. I was very proud to be part of the prosecution team.”

Court backlogs: How they are harming justice Court closures, cuts to criminal justice budgets and the Covid pandemic have created huge backlogs in criminal cases. It took an average of 622 days after a crime had taken place for a court case to conclude in the second quarter of 2021, according to Ministry of Justice figures – up from 368 days a year earlier. “Before the pandemic hit, there was a backlog which in my view was already too high. And it became very significantly higher again during the first year of the pandemic,” says Max Hill. “The greatest danger is that people understandably want to get on with their lives, whether they’re a victim or a witness. The longer the delay, the more likely it is that they will say that they don’t want to support a prosecution – and that’s very regrettable. Although there are “signs of improvement”, he says: “This issue is not going to be resolved overnight.”